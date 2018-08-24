Graphic: Shep McAllister

Best Gaming Deals The best deals on games, consoles, and gaming accessories from around the web, updated daily.

Whether you’ve already played the sprawling, 20 pound Gloomhaven board game, or you still haven’t found it in stock for a reasonable price, its more approachable prequel is on sale for $50 today, over $25 less than usual, and an all-time low.



Founders of Gloomhaven isn’t quite the beast that Gloomhaven proper is, but it’s still a deep game. From Amazon: