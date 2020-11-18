It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Save Over $200 on AeroGarden's Farm Basic and Watch the Beauty of Photosynthesis up Close

Sheilah Villari
AeroGarden Farm Basic Indoor Hydroponic Garden | $485 | Amazon Gold Box
Graphic: Sheilah Villari
I live in a basement apartment so I thought this would be a fun experiment when I got one of these. I also with a roommate who is an excellent cook and constantly looking for fresh herbs and our garden isn’t reliable with the neighborhood creatures. I was pleasantly surprised by the basic version of this bad boy and if you’re a foodie with a green thumb I’ve got a deal for you. The AeroGarden Farm Basic Indoor Hydroponic Garden is definitely for those serious about quality indoor gardening at home. Right now it’s $211 off which is a pretty amazing sale for such a quality product and company.

This is an exclusive bundle to Amazon so you’re also getting the Heirloom Salad Seed Pod Kit pack with your AeroGarden Farm Basic. These seeds grow quickly too so you’ll be harvesting your own salad in no time. You can grow up to 24 plants at a time and this system allows for them to thrive. And as they are growing in water there is no messy soil to deal with or get all over your counter. I really like that AeroGarden kind of idiot-proof in the process too. The LED lights are timed ensuring your plant babies get all they need to maximize photosynthesis. It will also tell you when they need more water and plant food. Again, AeroGarden is not joking at how fast these plants will grow. I saw results within days. It’s rare I’m completely blown away by a product. AeroGarden is one of them.

This bundle includes 24 pre-seeded grow pods of Black Seeded Simpson (4), Deer Tongue (4), Parris Island (4), Marvel of 4 Seasons (4), Rouge D’iver (4), and Red Sail (4) You will also get 4 bottles of their patented all-natural Plant Nutrients.

Free shipping on this item for Prime members.

