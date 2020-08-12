It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Save Over $100 on This Wi-Fi Connected Robo Vac From Neato Robotics Today Only

Sheilah Villari
Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum | $300 | Best Buy
Graphic: Sheilah Villari

Now is the time to kick back, relax, and let someone else handle the cleaning, or actually something else handle the cleaning. Things are stressful enough out there so you might as well take one thing off of your every growing list of worries. Today only take $130 off this Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum from Neato Robotics.

Carpet, hardwood, and tile all will be spotless with the Neato Botvac D4 robotic vacuum. It’s safe on the floors and sanitizes both smooth and carpeted surfaces. The LaserSmart technology helps this little guy detect your problem areas but you can customize a path if you know just where he needs to do his best work. It operates great in the dark so if you want to wake up to a sparkly spot it can be done. This vacuum is compatible with most smart devices. Power it on and off right from your phone, smartwatch, Alexa, Google Home, or even the Neato Chatbot on Facebook. The Botvac D4 will run up to seventy-five minutes on a single charge, even in turbo mode for the toughest of tidy ups. Clean your crevices now with your new favorite robo helper.

This item ships for free and the deal only runs for today.

Sheilah Villari

Morning Deals Writer. Can't find the perfect red lipstick? Need a sturdy bone for Fido? Looking for a new buzz-buzz for Ladytown? I'm here to help.

