Save Over $100 on These Hardside Carry-on Spinners That're Great for Storing Clothes Since We Can't Travel Anywhere

Sheilah Villari
Hardside Carry-on Spinner | $39 | MorningSave
Graphic: Sheilah Villari

Hardside Carry-on Spinner | $39 | MorningSave

Since we can basically only travel domestically at the moment that doesn’t mean you can’t replace old worn-out luggage. I’m a big fan of these hardshell carry-ons and have actually used them to lug laundry to and from the machines in my building. They are easy to move and fit perfectly in the overhead compartments on planes. But also they are just brilliant for storage when not in vacation use. These ones from Hedgren are quality and are now 74% off.

Made from 100% polycarbonate they weight about six pounds sans belongings and stand just under twenty-two inches high. They are TSA approved all around. The inside is polyester with zipper pockets and a spot to keep a laptop safe and sound. You can choose from black, blue, or grey. You’re saving $111 no matter what color you pick and who knows maybe you can will your next trip through purchase. Fingers crossed.

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on MorningSave before and you like what you’ve seen they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $8.

