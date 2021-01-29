It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Home DealsHome Goods

Save Over $100 on Ergo's Standing Desk Converter to Get You up and Motivated While Working at Home

sheilahv
Sheilah Villari
4
Save
Ergo Standing Desk Converter | $199 | MorningSave
Ergo Standing Desk Converter | $199 | MorningSave
Graphic: Sheilah Villari
Best Home DealsBest Home DealsThe best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Ergo Standing Desk Converter | $199 | MorningSave

If you’re thinking about organizing your work from home station, a Standing Desk Converter might be a perfect and easy way to upgrade. This set from Ergo gets you up and on your feet to help with productivity and back pain. It’s 34% off and ideal for all your zoom calls and skype sessions.

This set is made of wood and metal, is thirty-six inches wide, and adjusts to thirty inches high depending on your vertical needs. There’s absolutely space for two monitors if that’s what your set up requires. You’re also getting a ring light with a holder for your phone, so you’ll be well lit on your next video call. A gel wrist cushion is a really nice bonus as well, so even your hands get a bit of relief while they’re hard at work.

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on MorningSave before and you like what you’ve seen, they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders, no matter how many.

Advertisement
Sheilah Villari

Looking for the perfect shade of red lipstick? Need a sturdy toy for Fido? Wanting a buzz-buzz for Ladytown? I'm your girl.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter