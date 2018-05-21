$150 Southwest Gift Card | $135 | eBay
Photo: Karl Magnuson (Unsplash)

If you’re planning to fly Southwest any time in the near future, there’s no reason not to buy this $150 gift card for $135. It’s not a huge discount, but airline gift cards hardly ever go on sale, and you can spend the money you saved on in-flight Wi-Fi, or earlybird check-in.