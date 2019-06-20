Photo: Amazon

A chimney starter is the fastest way to get your charcoal hot enough to grill with, and Weber’s top-selling model is on sale for $17 right now, just in time for your Fourth of July barbecue.



We’ve seen it drop to $15 on a few brief occasions over the past year, but otherwise, $17 is about as cheap as it gets. Just stuff some newspaper in the bottom, add your charcoal, light the paper on fire, wait until the coals turn gray, then turn the whole thing over (carefully for pete’s sake!) with the heat-shielded handles and pour the piping hot charcoal into your grill.

Oh, and invite me over to help eat whatever you’re cooking, that’s the final step.