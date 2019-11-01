Save On Volume-Limited and Kid-Safe Headphones and Gaming Headsets For the Holidays

The best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.

Loud headphones can damage kids’ ears. We all know this, and while some devices have ways to limit volume through software, that’s certainly not the case across the board, and kids are notoriously clever at getting around software limitations.



Enter Puro Sound Labs, a headphone company that specializes in volume-limited audio products designed for kids’ ears. Running the gamut from Bluetooth headphones to headsets for Fortnite, they’re all designed to keep volume at a safe level no matter what they’re connected to.

The company just kicked off its holiday promotions, highlighted by the PuroQuiet noise canceling on-ears down to $80 (from $100), the PuroGamer gaming headset marked down to $50 (from $80), the JuniorJams Bluetooth headphones for $40 (from $50), and the PuroPlugs noise-deadening ear plugs for $20 (down from $30). All of those deals are available in every color, so you can get gifts for every kid on your shopping list.