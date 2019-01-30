Graphic: Shep McAllister

Bluetooth speaker design has moved beyond basic rectangles of varying sizes of yesteryear: Anker’s new SoundCore speakers are as beautiful as they are functional, and two of them are on sale for the best prices we’ve seen today.



The SoundCore Motion Q ($39 after clipping the coupon) hides a pair of booming 8W drivers under its attractive, cylindrical linen shell, and its IPX7 water resistance means that it can take a soaking without any issues. You can even link two of them together into a stereo pair for room filling sound.

Or, for true audio nerds, the Soundcore Model Zero is Hi-Res audio certified, features SCANSPEAK-designed transducers, and even lets you fine-tune your EQ settings with a smartphone app. It’s also a work of art that’ll look great on your shelf, with a functional and gorgeously designed handle for when you want to take it on the go. Normally $200, the 30% clippable coupon will save you $60 today.