Anker makes some of our readers’ favorite wireless headphones, and two different options on sale in today’s Amazon Gold Box.



The star of the show is the Anker Zolo Liberty, the company’s first foray into the true wireless earbud market. I had a chance to test these out, and even as a happy owner of AirPods, I came away impressed. For $70, they’re an absolute steal.

If you don’t mind a wire running behind your head, the SoundCore Spirits look like a great option as well. IPX7 water resistance makes them ideal for exercise, and a 12 hour battery is basically unheard of for wireless headphones.