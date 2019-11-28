It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.

Save on Tons of Switch Games By Going Digital On Amazon

Eric Ravenscraft
Filed to:Black Friday Deals
1.7K
Save
Save on Nintendo Digital Games | Amazon
Cuphead | $15 | Amazon
Divinity II: Original Sin Definitive Edition | $39 | Amazon
NBA 2K20 | $39 | Amazon
Graphic: Eric Ravenscraft

Save on Nintendo Digital Games | Amazon
Cuphead | $15 | Amazon
Divinity II: Original Sin Definitive Edition | Amazon
NBA 2K20 | Amazon

Some of the most essential Nintendo Switch games are on sale in physical form, but if you have some spare SD card space, you can save on even more games by grabbing their digital forms. Cuphead’s on sale for $15, Divinity II: Original Sin Definitive Edition is down to $39, and NBA 2K20 is down to $39, among plenty of others. Check out the landing page here to browse for more. Oh and don’t worry, you’ll earn just as many gold coin rewards as if you bought for full price on Nintendo’s eShop.

Advertisement

Share This Story

About the author

Eric Ravenscraft
Eric Ravenscraft

Freelance writer for The Inventory.

EmailTwitterPosts