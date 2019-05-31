Graphic: Shep McAllister

D&D is officially cool now, so gather some friends, clear off a table, and get started with this rulebook gift set, now down to $85, within $1 of an all-time low.



That includes three essential rulebooks (Monster Manual, The Player’s Handbook, and Dungeon Master’s Guide), plus a DM screen to hide your secret dice rolls and keep track of the game. It’s not everything you need to get a game going, but it’s a good start, and we’ve got a guide to help you find the rest.