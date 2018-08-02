Photo: Amazon

If you own an iPhone, you should keep an extra long Lightning cable in your travel bag. As you probably well know, a shocking number of hotels and Airbnbs, and a less shocking number of airports don’t put power outlets in places that make sense, so a long cable gives you a lot more flexibility for getting a charge.

This 6' PowerLine+ model from Anker is nylon-wrapped, kevlar reinforced, and just generally great to use. It even comes with a pouch so it won’t get tangled in your bag. Get it for just $13 today with promo code ANKER229.