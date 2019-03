Graphic: Shep McAllister

I struggle to understand why LEGO’s Paris Skyline architecture set includes the Tour Montparnasse, the worst building in Europe, but the rest of the kit is great. Marked down to $43 today (from the usual $50), you can adorn your desk with the Arc de Triomphe, the Champs-Elysées, Grand Palais, the Louvre, and of course, the Eiffel Tower.