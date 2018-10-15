Best Media Deals The best movie, ebook, and music deals from around the web, updated daily.

If you have an Akira fan on your holiday shopping list, you won’t find a better gift than this stunning 35th anniversary hardcover comic box set. The 2,500+ pages are the most faithful recreations of the originals that you can buy:



The Akira 35th Anniversary set is the definitive way to read Akira, reproducing the art at better quality than any previous version. It also retains the original right-to-left reading format and Katsuhiro Otomo’s original hand-drawn sound effects for the first time and features a newly-revised translation to get as close as possible to the originally-intended reading experience.

Amazon’s $121 price is really good, but there are currently some third party sellers offering it for as low as $113 as well.