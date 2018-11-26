Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you’ve been waiting to pull the trigger on one of Samsung’s current (and excellent) Galaxy phones, Amazon has just the ticket this Cyber Monday. Not only are the phones discounted from their usual prices ($800 for the Note9, $640 for the S9+, $520 for the S9), but they also come with your choice of a free Echo Show, or a free Echo Spot and an Echo smart speaker.



For anyone counting, those two Echo choices are a wash at $230 at their normal prices, but for Cyber Monday, the new 10" Echo Show is selling for $180, while the Echo and the Spot combined would set you back $159.