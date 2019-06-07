Graphic: Shep McAllister

Avalon Hill Betrayal Legacy | $55 | Amazon

If you love board games, you owe it to yourself to buy Betrayal Legacy, especially when it’s on sale.



The game is the Legacy version of the popular Betrayal at House on the Hill, and takes place before the events of the original game, fleshing out its backstory while giving you the freedom to craft that story through your play.

Here’s what Eric Ravenscraft had to say about the game on The Inventory:

With each successive chapter, you unlock new rules, discover new secrets, and unfold the tale of the world’s most haunted mansion. Legacy games in general have a sense of permanence to them. You’ll have to destroy certain cards or make permanent alterations that might make the obsessive game collector cringe. What you’re left with at the end, though, is a tale (and a game) that’s thoroughly yours. Once you’ve finished the story chapters, the game can be played as much as you want just like a normal Betrayal game. Your copy will have unique traits that no other copy has. And now, you know the deep and disturbing history of every tile, every item, and every body haunting the house on the hill.

$55 is within about $1 of the best price we’ve ever seen, and gets you a prologue and 13 chapters, each of which should take about 75 minutes to play through. And once you’re done with the Legacy campaign, you’ll be left with a fully functional (but totally unique to you) Betrayal game that you can continue to play.

