You have a high chair for your kid at home. But what about random restaurants? Friends’ houses? Your parents’ house during the holidays? That’s where phil&teds Lobster chair shines. The Lobster doesn’t need any legs, because it just clips onto the side of any table, like a giant chip clip. That means it’s small enough to keep in the trunk of your car, or even fly with.



It also has great reviews (which I guess is important since you’re putting your baby in it), and a product reviewer uploaded this photo, which is worth some bonus points too. Normally $80-$90, you can get it for $71 today, which means you’ll have more money to spend on Cheerios to get flung across the room.