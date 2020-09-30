Save on Switch Cases at Best Buy No Matter Which Device You Have

Switch Lite Carrying Case | $15 | Best Buy

Switch Hard Case | $27 | Best Buy

If you’re blessed enough to own a Switch (love my coral Lite) you know it’s important to protect it and keep it safe especially if you travel. Best Buy has a few cases on sale to do just that.

Advertisement

If you’re a Lite user like me this Official Nintendo Carry Case ($15) is what you need. It comes in grey and also has a screen protector to keep your favorite toy scratch-free. It zips up and has a few slots to tote extra games around. You’ll save $5 on this deal.

For the classic Switch user, this Hard Case ($27) from RDS Industries is $13 off and also has space for additional cartridges. But this case comes with a GripStand platform to prop your device up to get a proper view while you game on the go. You’ll also get two thumb buttons as a nice upgrade to your Jot-Con sticks.

Advertisement

These will ship for $4.

