Screenshot: Humble

Best Gaming Deals The best deals on games, consoles, and gaming accessories from around the web, updated daily.

Humble’s back with a good, old fashioned PC game bundle, with a nice mix of old classics and recent hits. Pledge just $1 to get the likes of Crazy Taxi and OlliOlli2, or spend a little more to get Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy: The Telltale Series, Surgeon Simulator, and a lot more.



Plus, if you’re a Humble Monthly member (and you should be), and get in on the $12 reward tier, you’ll get $2 back in your Humble wallet.