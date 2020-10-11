Image : Pepsi

When you’re stuck at home and surrounded by food, it can be tough to make smart choices. Sure, you could take a moment to measure out a single serving of chips or cookies, but grab the entire box in a hurry and you’re likely to eat half the thing without even noticing. We’ve all been there.

Luckily, there are more sensible snacking options that you can feel good about chowing down on, whether it’s baked fruit chips, sensibly-prepared popcorn, or chia bars, not to mention drinks that can refresh and rehydrate you without bringing artificial ingredients along for the ride. Here are some sensible, quick snacks you can order from Amazon right now, all of which offer additional discounts of up to 25% for Prime members as of this writing.

Love the satisfying crunch of chips but craving something naturally sweet? Bare’s many varieties of fruit chips are baked until they’re crunchy, delivering a light snack that delivers on both fronts. They have no preservatives and are Non-GMO Project verified. Flavors include apple, strawberry, banana, coconut, and more. Scope out some of the varieties below and save big on bulk packages of individually-bagged portions.



Coconut water is one of nature’s absolute best ways to rehydrate, rapidly helping you recover after a workout, when you’re ill, or if you’re dehydrated. Naked Organic Coconut Water delivers a refreshing blast of pure coconut water in each 16.9oz container, with the organic elixir filling your body with a blast of potassium and magnesium. It’s gluten-free, vegan, and kosher too, and has no added sugar or preservatives. Keep ‘em handy for when you’re feeling worn down or tapped out and need an all-natural pick-me-up.



Popcorn may be associated with movie theaters and being slathered with butter and salt, but it’s still a delicious snack when prepared with a lighter touch. That’s where Smartfood’s Smart50 Popcorn bags come in. Each bag uses only sea salt and vegetable oil, serving up satisfying popcorn with only 70 calories per bag, or about 40 calories per cup. This bulk pack gets you 36 individual bags, perfect for when you need a light snack to get you through ‘til lunch or dinner.



Even Gatorade has adapted to changing tastes and times, now offering all-natural G Organic varieties made from just seven ingredients. USDA-certified organic, G Organic provides the same thirst-quenching capabilities as the original formula, thanks to its scientifically-proven blend of electrolytes, carbohydrates, and hydration. But now it does so without any artificial flavors or preservatives onboard. Give it a try!



Many of us may strive to be champions for wellness, but it can be tough to snack healthily when you’re in a hurry. Luckily, Health Warrior bars are ideal grab-and-go options. Chia seeds are the first ingredient in every variety, paired with other delectable ingredients to create Caramel Sea Salt, Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough, and Chocolate Peanut Butter varieties. Each is loaded with ALA Omega-3s and has 4-5g of fiber, plus only 3g of sugar and 100 calories. Pick one for a sensible, speedy snack and avoid grabbing junk.

