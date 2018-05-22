If you need a new microSD card for your Switch, action cam, or smartphone, Samsung’s U3-rated 64GB and 128GB cards are both on sale right now. They’ve both been a little cheaper on a few, short-lived occasions, but $20 and $40 represent the bottom of their usual price ranges.
Save on Samsung's Speedy, Spacious U3 MicroSD Cards
