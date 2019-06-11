Graphic: Shep McAllister

Best Home Deals The best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.

Rubbermaid Easy Find Vented Lids Food Storage Container | $18 | Amazon

Rubbermaid’s Easy Find Lid sets are one of our favorite ways of storing leftovers, and one of our readers’ favorites too. Now, you can get the new assortment with microwave-ready vented lids for $18, the set’s first discount from its usual $20.



The secret to this set is that while its 21 containers come in six different sizes to suit your needs, it only requires three sizes of lids, making it much easier to find and identify one that fits at a glance. It sure beats that random assortment of deli meat containers and random tupperware pieces you’ve been using.