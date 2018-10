Graphic: Shep McAllister

Most gaming mice look like futuristic EMP grenades or robotic pets, but Razer’s DeathAdder became one of your favorite gaming mice by keeping things clean and simple. Want to try one out, or buy it for the gamer in your life this holiday season? Walmart’s marked the Expert model down to $38 today, within about $3 of the best price we’ve seen.