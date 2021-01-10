Save on Printing Costs Over the Course of the Semester and New Year With up To $40 off Inkjet All-in-One Printers

Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

Epson ET-3760 Inkjet EcoTank Printer | $420 | Amazon

If you’re like me, you’re currently panicking about the start of the Spring 2021 semester. Whether you’re in high school, college, or grad school (like me), it can be stressful to make sure you have everything you need. I imagine this is also stressful if you’re a parent working from home and trying to deal with getting everything stocked for you and your kids schooling at home!

I know one thing I’m grateful I don’t have to buy right now: printer ink cartridges. They’re expensive and wasteful, why not go for a more economical and sustainable option by making the switch to inkjet this year?

Grab an Epson ET-3760 inkjet EcoTank printer for just $420 right now at Amazon— but act fast. The lowest I’ve seen this is $400 at Best Buy, but it’s sold out as of pub time.

The ink that comes with this fill the tanks and provide the average household user with two years worth of printing: that’s 7,500 pages in black, or 6,000 in color pages.

There are other similar models that also offer the all-in-one functions, like the ET-4760 model for just $404 when you buy it refurbished. I personally have this one and I love it!

You can scan documents using the traditional method or the auto-document feeder, which is really convenient for uploading documents quickly, for school or work. Plus, these printers connect easily to your computer or another device via wireless connectivity. You can get it new from Best Buy in white or black for $500.

If you don’t really need the auto-doc feeder, this $300 option saves you some money while not missing out on the other benefits of the Epson EcoTank line. The EcoTank ET-2750 still scans and copies and prints wirelessly.