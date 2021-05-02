It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Gaming DealsPlayStation 5

Save on PlayStation Plus and EA Play Membership With These Eneba Codes

lizlanier
Elizabeth Lanier
Save
Alerts
PlayStation Plus 12M | $23| Eneba | Use code MAYPSPLUSBEWITHYOU EA Play 12 months Xbox Live Key | $20 | Eneba | Use code EAPLAYMAY
PlayStation Plus 12M | $23| Eneba | Use code MAYPSPLUSBEWITHYOU
EA Play 12 months Xbox Live Key | $20 | Eneba | Use code EAPLAYMAY
Graphic: Elizabeth Lanier
Best Gaming DealsBest Gaming DealsThe best deals on games, consoles, and gaming accessories from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

PlayStation Plus 12M | $23| Eneba | Use code MAYPSPLUSBEWITHYOU
EA Play 12 months Xbox Live Key | $20 | Eneba | Use code EAPLAYMAY

Advertisement

Right now, you can get a discounted rate on PlayStation Plus and EA Play memberships at Eneba! We’ve got some codes to get you these keys down to a slightly more nice rate, so keep reading.

First up, you can snag a code for 12 months of PS Plus for just $23 when you add promo code MAYPSPLUSBEWITHYOU at checkout.

If you want a year’s worth of EA Play, that can be yours for just $20 when you add this key to your cart and use promotion code EAPLAYMAYto bring it down a few dollars.

G/O Media may get a commission
Eternal Stress Relief Shiatsu Back and Neck Massager with Heat
Eternal Stress Relief Shiatsu Back and Neck Massager with Heat

Enjoy these springtime gaming deals and happy May ya’ll!

Elizabeth Lanier

Weekend Deals Writer