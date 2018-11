Graphic: Shep McAllister

With a 20 hour battery, the ability to connect to three different phones, IPX7 water resistance, and a USB port that can recharge your phone, it’s no wonder JBL’s Charge 3 is our readers’ favorite water-resistant Bluetooth speaker. Rarely seen under $100, you can grab it starting today for its Black Friday price of $90.