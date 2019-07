Photo: Amazon

Repel’s travel umbrella might not look like anything special, but with teflon coating to keep the rain off, and an array of nine fiberglass ribs (compared to six or eight aluminum on most umbrellas) to keep the wind from blowing it to bits, it’s truly built to last.



No wonder it’s our readers’ favorite umbrella.

We rarely see significant deals on this model, but it’s down to $17 at checkout for Prime members, and promo code ADV10OFF will save you an extra $2.