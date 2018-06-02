Graphic: Shep McAllister

There’s no such thing as having too much flash storage, and you can stock up on a bunch of different types from today’s PNY Gold Box.

I imagine the most popular deals here will be the microSD cards. The 128GB model isn’t actually that special a deal, but 256GB for $90 is a fantastic price if you need a lot of space for Switch games or 4K action cam footage.

A variety of SSDs are also included, if you want to give your PC a speed boost.

If you own an actual, standalone camera (remember those?) five different sizes of SD cards are included in the deal, ranging from 32GB to a whopping 512.

No flash storage Gold Box would be complete without a few flash drives, and several different types are represented here, including some that can plug straight into an iPhone. My advice though? Skip the USB 2.0 models.

But wait, there’s a twist! The sale also includes some PNY GTX graphics cards. The GTX 1060 (3GB | 6GB) is a great mid-range card for people who want to game, but don’t necessarily need to max out every setting. Get these deals before the crypto miners notice them.

For all of the deals, be sure to head over to Amazon. Just remember that these prices are only available today, and the best stuff will sell out early.