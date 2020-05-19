Save on Jackery's Explorer 160 Backup Generator and Power Through Your Next Outage

Jackery Explorer 160 Portable Power Station | $93 | Amazon

Jackery SolarSaga 60W Solar Panel | $180 | Amazon

When the lights go out, who’s there to save you? Jackery, apparently. With its Explorer 160 backup station down 15% on Amazon, you can worry about power outages no longer and get back to worrying about the economy instead. Since many of us are working from home now, power outages can take a significant toll on our livelihoods. Worse yet, they can keep us from the distractions that make leisure time bearable in a time devoid of physical escapes.

On that note, while the $93 Jackery portable power station may not be the difference between life and death, it will spare you preventable agony, which is just as important when you think about it. This 46,400mAh rig fuels phones, tablets, laptops, and yes, your Nintendo Switch with ease. Plus you can pair it with the portable and foldable SolarSaga 60W panel for the ultimate eco-friendly supercharge. Snap ‘em up together for $273.

