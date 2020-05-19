It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Home DealsTools

Save on Jackery's Explorer 160 Backup Generator and Power Through Your Next Outage

Gabe Carey
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsAmazon Deals
586
Save
Jackery Explorer 160 Portable Power Station | $93 | Amazon Jackery SolarSaga 60W Solar Panel | $180 | Amazon
Jackery Explorer 160 Portable Power Station | $93 | Amazon
Jackery SolarSaga 60W Solar Panel | $180 | Amazon
Graphic: Gabe Carey
Best Home DealsBest Home DealsThe best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Jackery Explorer 160 Portable Power Station | $93 | Amazon
Jackery SolarSaga 60W Solar Panel | $180 | Amazon

Advertisement

When the lights go out, who’s there to save you? Jackery, apparently. With its Explorer 160 backup station down 15% on Amazon, you can worry about power outages no longer and get back to worrying about the economy instead. Since many of us are working from home now, power outages can take a significant toll on our livelihoods. Worse yet, they can keep us from the distractions that make leisure time bearable in a time devoid of physical escapes.

On that note, while the $93 Jackery portable power station may not be the difference between life and death, it will spare you preventable agony, which is just as important when you think about it. This 46,400mAh rig fuels phones, tablets, laptops, and yes, your Nintendo Switch with ease. Plus you can pair it with the portable and foldable SolarSaga 60W panel for the ultimate eco-friendly supercharge. Snap ‘em up together for $273.

Advertisement
Gabe Carey

Manager, Commerce Content & Strategy

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

These Personalized Observer Notebooks Are From a Wes Anderson Fever Dream

The Bellesa Vibrators Are Mid-Priced, High-Quality Sex Toys (and One Design Is ~Mind-blowing~)

The Best True Wireless Earbuds That Won't Break the Bank

Tuesday's Best Deals: Kitchen Aid Mixer, West Bend Espresso Maker, Hunter Boots, Playstation Plus, Ring Spotlight, It Cosmetics Sale, and More