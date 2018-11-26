Glerups are some our favorite slippers, and apparently yours too. Made with thick, breathable wool uppers and flexible tread rubber soles, you’re always lounge or errand ready. And Huckberry’s collection includes high tops and lows, both in several colorways, and they’re all 2o% off.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Save On Glerups Slippers: They're Shovel-The-Driveway Ready, But Comfortable Enough For The Couch
