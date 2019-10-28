It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Home DealsHome Goods

Save On Frey's Clothing Care Kit, And Take Some Pride In Laundry Day

Shep McAllister
Filed to:Kinja Deals
208
Save
Frey Clothing Care Kit | $33 | Huckberry
Photo: Huckberry
Best Home DealsBest Home DealsThe best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Doing your laundry properly—and I mean really properly—can require a lot more than just some detergent. But Frey included everything you might need short of the washing machine in its clothing care kit, and you can get it all for $33 from Huckberry.

The kit includes 28 loads of concentrated detergent, 40 dryer sheets, and small spray bottles of wrinkle releaser, stain remover and and freshener. All of the formulations are scented with fancy-sounding and excellent-smelling essential oils like cedar and oakmoss, and they all ship in a sleek box to keep them organized between laundry days.

Advertisement

Share This Story

Recommended Stories

These Inexpensive MicroUSB/USB-C Cables Charge Nearly Everything Not Made By Apple
Here's a Rare Discount on the Most Comfortable Boots You've Ever Tried
This $17 Swiveling Surge Protector Lets You Actually Use The Outlets Behind Your Furniture

About the author

Shep McAllister
Shep McAllister

Senior Director of Commerce | Send deal submissions to deals@gizmodomedia.com

EmailTwitterPosts