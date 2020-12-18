Save on (Digital) Stocking Stuffers With Discounted Xbox and Nintendo Gift Cards

$100 Xbox Gift Card | $90 | Newegg | Use code 84LCFHD273

$50 Nintendo Gift Card | $46 | Newegg | Use code 84LCFHD274

If you’re looking for some digital stocking stuffers this year, Newegg currently has discounts on Xbox and Nintendo gift cards. You can grab a $100 Xbox gift card for $90 when you use the code 84LCFHD273 and a $50 Nintendo card for $46 when you use the code 84LCFHD274. You won’t get physical cards, so you can’t actually stuff them into a big sock, but you can always print them out to simulate the experience of getting a card. The Xbox card is especially a good deal considering that they can be used to buy consoles . Buy three of those cards and you can save $30 on a Series S! You’ve got to love an elaborate life hack.

