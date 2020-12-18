It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Gaming Deals

Save on (Digital) Stocking Stuffers With Discounted Xbox and Nintendo Gift Cards

charroprime
Giovanni Colantonio
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsNewegg Deals
273
Save
$100 Xbox Gift Card | $90 | Newegg | Use code 84LCFHD273 $50 Nintendo Gift Card | $46 | Newegg | Use code 84LCFHD274
$100 Xbox Gift Card | $90 | Newegg | Use code 84LCFHD273
$50 Nintendo Gift Card | $46 | Newegg | Use code 84LCFHD274
Image: Giovanni Colantonio
Best Gaming DealsBest Gaming DealsThe best deals on games, consoles, and gaming accessories from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

$100 Xbox Gift Card | $90 | Newegg | Use code 84LCFHD273
$50 Nintendo Gift Card | $46 | Newegg | Use code 84LCFHD274

Advertisement

If you’re looking for some digital stocking stuffers this year, Newegg currently has discounts on Xbox and Nintendo gift cards. You can grab a $100 Xbox gift card for $90 when you use the code 84LCFHD273 and a $50 Nintendo card for $46 when you use the code 84LCFHD274. You won’t get physical cards, so you can’t actually stuff them into a big sock, but you can always print them out to simulate the experience of getting a card. The Xbox card is especially a good deal considering that they can be used to buy consoles. Buy three of those cards and you can save $30 on a Series S! You’ve got to love an elaborate life hack.

Advertisement

Share This Story

Get our newsletter