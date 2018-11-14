Best Gaming DealsThe best deals on games, consoles, and gaming accessories from around the web, updated daily.
The upcoming holidays are peak board game and puzzle season, and you can grab some new ones from today’s Gold Box deal on Amazon.
Unlike some other board game deals we’ve seen, this one only includes Ravensburger products, and skews pretty heavily towards puzzles. But even so, there are great games here like Castles of Burgundy and Labyrinth, plus puzzles for all ages, including a 40,320 piece (not a typo) Mickey Mouse puzzle for $316, the first ever discount from $600. Just be sure to head over to Amazon to check out the rest of the deals, and remember to put the pieces together before the end of the day when the sale expires.