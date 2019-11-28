It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Home DealsHome Goods

Save On Bedding And Home Essentials With Parachute’s Sitewide Black Friday Sale

Jenna Valdespino
Filed to:Kinja Deals
308
Save
20% Off Sitewide | Parachute
Graphic: Jenna Valdespino
Best Home DealsBest Home DealsThe best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

20% Off Sitewide | Parachute

If there was ever a time to splurge on luxury bedding, it’s now that Parachute is running its sitewide 20% off sale. Upgrade your setup with the cult-favorite percale sheet set, opt for a linen duvet cover, or go for a bundled bedding set.

Advertisement

Aside from Parachute’s bedding, towels, and home accessories, this Black Friday sale even includes the new Parachute mattress, which drops from $1,900 to $1,519. You can save on everything sitewide now through Monday, Dec. 2, 2019—no promo code required.

Share This Story

More in Kinja Deals

Get Everyone's Favorite Neoprene Backpack From Dagne Dover For 20% Off

It's a Button Down Bundle Day at Jachs, Get Two Button Downs For Only $59

Make All The Pumpkin Waffles Your Fall-Obsessed Heart Desires