We’ve previously shared deals (still available!) on Red Dead Redemption 2 bundles for the Xbox One X and PS4 Pro, but if you can get by without the latest and greatest hardware, Walmart’s offering up your choice of Xbox One S 1TB bundles, plus a copy of RDR2, a PowerA wired controller, and a $5 Xbox gift card for just $259. That’s less than the MSRP for the console by itself!