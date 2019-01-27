Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Surprise! Nokia makes great mid-range, budget smartphones. Though not as powerful or as tech-filled as some of the latest iPhone, Google and Samsung offerings, this Nokia 8 is good enough for most people and a good starter model for your teen.

This $200 is $50 less than what’s currently on Amazon. Better still, it’s unlocked so no contract to worry about. Heads up: This smartphone is compatible with GSM carriers like AT&T and T-Mobile, but are not compatible with CDMA carriers such as Verizon and Sprint.