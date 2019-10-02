It's all consuming.
Save On An Arcade1Up Cabinet With Three Marvel Games, And No Slots For Quarters

Shep McAllister
Marvel Super Heroes Arcade1Up Arcade Cabinet + Riser | $380 | Walmart
Graphic: Shep McAllister
Need a fresh Marvel fix? Arcade1Up’s latest 3/4-sized arcade cabinet features two Marvel-licensed fighting games (1995's Marvel Super Heroes and X-Men: Children of the Atom) as well as 1993's The Punisher beat ‘em up game which features Nick Fury as Player 2's character.

Walmart’s got the cabinet bundled with a matching riser on sale for $380 right now, or $20-$70 less than you’d find it elsewhere. Best of all? No quarter required.

Shep McAllister
