Graphic: Shep McAllister

Best Home Deals The best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.

Continuing a recent streak of great Bosch tool deals, Amazon today will sell you an 18V drill/driver and impact driver combo kit with a pair of batteries, plus a bonus work light for $166. For context, the current price of the combo kit by itself is $179 (though it does get as low as $159 at times), so you’re saving money and getting the $49 work light thrown in for free.



Just note that this is a Gold Box deal, meaning it’s only available today, or until sold out.