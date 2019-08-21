Photo: Amazon

All-new Blink XT2 Outdoor/Indoor Smart Security Camera Starter Kit | $80 | Amazon | Additional camera kits also on sale

Blink’s highly rated XT 2 home security cameras are weatherproof, run for up to two years on a charge, and most importantly of all, include FREE cloud storage of your motion sensor-triggered clips. Seriously; there are no monthly fees.



Over on Amazon today, the new XT 2 models (which include two-way voice capabilities) are on sale for the first time ever. No matter how many cameras you need for your system, every set is on sale. You can get a single camera and a hub for just $80, or if you already have a hub, add-on cameras are just $70. The discounts get larger as you add more cameras to your cart as well, so get as many as you think you need to monitor your home.