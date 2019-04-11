Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Just because it’s getting nicer out, doesn’t mean you should stop sleeping in. And what better way to spend your weekends than under a down alternative comforter? And lucky for all of us, there’s a sale on ‘em thanks to Amazon.



These comforters are of “medium warmth,” so they should still be useful throughout the spring and summer. Better still, they’re available in a number of different colors and sizes, from twin to king, starting at about $18.

Just make sure you order quickly, because this is a Gold Box deal, which means it’ll disappear by the end of the day or until sold out.