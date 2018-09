Screenshot: Humble

Aspyr’s specialty is porting other companies’ games to Mac, Linux and mobile, which means Aspyr’s publisher sales have a ton of variety, as these things go. For a limited time over at Humble, you can save on Steam keys for Civilization, Mafia, Borderlands, and Bioshock games, just for starters. And yes, they should all run on PC too, in addition to Mac and Linux.