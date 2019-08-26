Graphic: Shep McAllister

PDP Nintendo Switch Play and Charge Case Switch Elite Edition | $18 | Amazon

PDP’s Play and Charge case is one of the last of a dying breed: short, extra portable Nintendo Switch cases that are designed to fit the Switch with the Joy-Con detached.



Advertisement

It also, notably, doubles as a kickstand while still allowing space for a power cable to plug into the bottom, which is good because the Switch’s built-in kickstand is the worst thing Nintendo’s made since, uh, the Wii U. It’s down to an all-time low $18 today, and while it says its list price is $20, it’s been selling for $25 for the last few months.