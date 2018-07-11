This plug-in surge protector from APC does exactly what you’d want it to do: Get out of the way. Its six outlets are mounted on the sides, so you can stick it behind furniture without providing extra clearance. There are also two USB ports (on the front, sadly) for your mobile devices. Get it for $12 today, within a couple cents of an all-time low.
Save On a Surge Protector That Hides Behind Your Furniture
