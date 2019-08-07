Photo: Amazon

The most space efficient drying rack is one that never has to touch the ground, and that’s exactly what you’re getting for $40 today.



Bartnelli’s accordion-style drying rack mounts to your wall, and folds out to reveal eight stainless steel rods for hanging wet laundry. All told, it can hold up to 60 pounds of laundry, which is almost definitely more than you’re already air drying. And if it means you end up throwing fewer things in the dryer, it’ll eventually pay for itself in the form of lower electrical bills.

Today’s price is about $20 less than usual, and within $5 of an all-time low on Amazon.