Whether you’re filling tires or firing pneumatic tools, this BOSTITCH electric pancake compressor is a great addition to any garage, and you can pick it up for $167 in today’s Gold Box, plus a free bundled brad nailer to use with it.

The compressor currently sells for $170 by itself, and the nailer would normally set you back $89 in addition, so no pressure, but this is a really good deal, and it’s only available today.