Graphic: Shep McAllister

USB-C PD chargers keep getting cheaper and more powerful, and these deals from RAVPower take things to a new level.



The more exciting product of the two (if not the more exciting deal), in my opinion, is this tiny wall charger. Its USB-C port can put out up to 61W, the same as Apple’s 13" MacBook Pro charger, but in a much smaller package, and at a much lower cost. It even has an extra USB-A port built in for your phone. It was just released for $30, but a $2 coupon brings that down to an even more reasonable $28.

You can also get a 20,100mAh battery pack for $46 today, after clipping the $4 coupon. Unlike most USB-C PD battery packs, which put out 30W at most, this one has a 45W USB-C port, which translates to faster charging for your larger laptops. A $4 coupon doesn’t seem like much, but the $50 list price is actually already marked down from $60.