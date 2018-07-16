GoPro Hero + $25 Walmart Gift Card | $180 | Walmart
Graphic: Walmart

The best Prime Day deals aren’t limited to just Amazon; Walmart’s taking $20 off the GoPro Hero action cam today, and throwing in a $25 gift card for good measure. It doesn’t shoot in 4K, but it does have a built in touchscreen and can go underwater without any additional housing, making it more than enough action cam for most people.