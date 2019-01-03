Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Best Gaming Deals The best deals on games, consoles, and gaming accessories from around the web, updated daily.

At this point, you’re probably super tired of Super Smash Bros Ultimate, right? Well, good news! Amazon is marking down a number of Nintendo Switch and 3DS games, including Mario Kart 8 and Octopath Traveler for just $42.

This is a great opportunity to round out your collection with games like, Sushi Striker: The Way of the Sushido and ARMS. The same deals are avialble on the eShop, but if you buy from Amazon, you’ll get your full allotment of Gold Coins (5x coins per dollar of the game’s MSRP), rather than a smaller number of coins based on the price you actually paid.