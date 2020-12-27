It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Save Over 40% on a Copy of Killer Queen Black or a Switch Portable Charger Right Now at Best Buy

Elizabeth Lanier
Killer Queen Black | $8 | Best Buy
Anker PowerCore Nintendo Switch Portable Charger | $50 | Best Buy
Pockets burning to buy something new for your Switch? Best Buy has a few good deals for you today. First up, you can grab Killer Queen Black for just $8 right now. With plenty of game modes and cross-play available with friends on PC and Xbox One, there’s plenty in this competitive game to keep you busy. Plus, it comes with some fancy sticker skins to give your Joy-Con controller a new look.

Need a boost for your Nintendo Switch? This Anker PowerCore charger is branded for your favorite on-the-go console and is down to just $50 right now. You don’t want to be caught without a charge, and now you don’t have to be!

